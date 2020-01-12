Reavis Eugene "Gene" Morris, Jr., 78, of Kennesaw, GA passed away on Friday, January 10, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2019 with Rev. Joe Buckner officiating. The interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery in Marietta. Gene is survived by his daughter, Gina Morris; sons, Shane Morris and wife, Pam, Ben Morris, Rem Morris and his wife, Melissa. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, a niece and nephew. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15th at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Historic Marietta Chapel. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in honor of Gene Morris, Jr. to Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes, Attn: Development Division, 3000 Hwy. 42 North, McDonough, GA 30253 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. MayesWardDobbins.com 770-428-1511
