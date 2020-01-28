Mr. Kenneth E. Moore, Sr., age 94, of Mableton, passed away January 26, 2020. He was a veteran of WW II having served in the U. S. Marines and was retired from Cobb County Schools, as a Principal at Hollydale Elementary School, with 35 plus years of service. He was a member of Lyons International, Civitans International and Mableton First Baptist Church. Survived by his wife of 72 years, Elsie L. Moore; children, Kenneth E. Moore, Jr., Renee Wallace and her husband, Eddie; brother, Roland Moore, Sisters, Barbara Westerfield, Feryle Lawrence; 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday Jan. 31 at 2 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery with the U. S. Marines providing Military Honors. The family will receive friends between the hours of 12 until 2 PM Friday at the funeral home. Those who desire may make donations to Mableton First Baptist Church, 5385 Church Street SW, Mableton, GA 30126. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
