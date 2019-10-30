Mrs. Kathleen J. Moore, age 81, of Marietta, GA, passed away October 26, 2019. She was born in Alliance, OH in 1938. She was preceded in death by her parents, David Howard and Faye Clara Leutzinger Ziegler; daughter, Debra Lynn Westfall. Survived by her husband of 11 years, Garold L. Moore, daughter, Vicki Campbell; granddaughter, Mariah Danielle Thullner; grandson, Malachi Daniel Thullner. Funeral services will be held Saturday November 2 at 4 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will be Monday Nov. 4 at 10:30 AM at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. The family will receive friends between the hours of 3:30 until 4 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolence may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
