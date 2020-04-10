Cecil H. Moncrief, 97, of Marietta, passed away April 5, 2020. Cecil was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Dot Turner Moncrief. He is survived by his two daughters, Joan (Mike) Barfield and Cathy (Mike) Dupree, three grandchildren, Melissa (Jimmy) Wolfe, Emily (Nima) Bagheri and Josh (Jolynn) Dupree, 11 great-grandchildren, and his two sisters, Betty (Barrie) Parkell and Susie (Kirk) Tompkins. Cecil was born in Greenville, Georgia on January 16, 1923 to Cecil R. and Rosaline Moncrief. He was proud to have been a World War II Navy veteran. After graduating from Auburn University, he worked at Lockheed Martin for 35 years. Cecil enjoyed traveling, gardening, woodworking, UGA football and being part of East Cobb Lions Club. He loved his church, Powers Ferry United Methodist, where he was a member for over 60 years. The family will plan a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Cobb Lions Club, PO Box 6325, Marietta, GA 30065 or www.eastcobblions.club. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so by visiting, www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com
