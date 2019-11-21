Marie Moncion, Marie Moncion, 93, of Douglasville, GA died November 11, 2019. Service will be held at 9:00 am, on November 23, 2019 at Mareitta First Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements by Hanley Shelton Funeral Directors.

Service information

Nov 23
Viewing
Saturday, November 23, 2019
7:00AM-9:00AM
Marietta First Church of the Nazarene
4341 Dallas Hwy
Marietta, GA 30064
Nov 23
Funeral Mass
Saturday, November 23, 2019
9:00AM
Marietta First Church of the Nazarene
4341 Dallas Hwy
Marietta, GA 30064
