Theodore Mitchell, Eugene Theodore Eugene Mitchell, 77, of Marietta, GA died December 04, 2019. Service will be held at 12:00pm, on December 14, 2019 at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home. Arrangements by Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home.

Service information

Dec 13
Visitation
Friday, December 13, 2019
4:00PM-8:00PM
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Dec 14
Visitation
Saturday, December 14, 2019
10:00AM-12:00PM
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Dec 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 14, 2019
12:00PM
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
