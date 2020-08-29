Park Robert Mitchell was born on November 27, 1934. Bob attended Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL. where he met his love, Nancy Pierce Mitchell. He then attended medical school at the University of Southern California. Bob served in the Public Health Service from 1961-1967. He and his family moved to Marietta, Ga in 1970. After delivering over 5,000 babies, he concluded his OB practice and practiced Gynecology full and part-time until taken ill with the Covid-19. Bob's walk with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was always primary in his life. He started many Bible studies and brought Younglife to Marietta High School in 1976. He served as an elder and High School leader at First Presbyterian Church in Marietta, GA until joining Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in 1983. At Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, he served as a deacon, served on the mission board, took numerous medical mission trips and helped begin the Good Samaritan Clinic. Bob's greatest joy and love were his wonderful family. His wife of 61 years Nancy, daughters Tammy Ruzbacki, Tracey Mock/Brad, and Terri Vick/Michael, son Bruce Mitchell/Elizabeth, 18 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 2 more on the way. God has blessed this family in too many ways to count. Bob will be greatly missed but was received into heaven on August 28, 2020. A service of remembrance will be held at a future date. Any gifts of remembrance may be sent to Younglife, Area number: Georgia 192-4110 PO BOX 70065 Prescott, AZ 86304-7065 or Johnson Ferry Baptist Church Missions Fund 955 Johnson Ferry Rd Marietta, GA 30068.
