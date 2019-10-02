Elizabeth "Anne" Bishop Mitchell, 92, passed away on October 1, 2019. She was born on March 11, 1927 in Marietta, GA to Benjamin Hemphill (B.H.) and Mary Florence Hicks Bishop. Anne was a lifelong resident of Cobb County, where she lived on the same property her entire life. Anne was always a good scholar and was the Salutatorian and Vice President of her graduating class at Osborne High School in 1945. Following graduation, she attended the Greenleaf School of Business. Anne enjoyed a successful career as an Engineer with AT&T for over forty years until her retirement on December 2, 1988. Anne was an active member of New Hope United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir for many years. Anne married Claude Eugene Mitchell (Bud) of Atlanta, GA on June 18, 1947. They were married 57 years. Although they did not have children of their own, Anne was a devoted wife and beloved Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Anne enjoyed traveling, shopping and spending time with family, especially her sister, Sue. She was a very good cook and talented with embroidery and cross-stitch. Anne loved her flower garden and had a soft spot for animals, which she nurtured over the years. Anne is survived by her sister, Sue Bishop Davis of Marietta; brother, Neil Bishop (Dorothy) of Marietta; nephews, Joe Chastain (Victoria) of Marietta, Jack Chastain (Sylvia) of Marietta, Ben Bishop (Dana) of Marietta; niece, Dr. Elizabeth Bishop McGee (Stephen Williams) of Marietta; 9 great-nieces and nephews and several great-great nieces and nephews. Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Eugene Mitchell, Jr. (Bud); parents, Benjamin Hemphill (B.H.) and Mary Florence Hicks Bishop; and sister Louise Bishop Chastain. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday at New Hope United Methodist Church in Marietta with Rev. Joseph Dobrowolski officiating. Interment will take place at New Home Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at New Hope UMC.
