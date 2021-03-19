After a long illness, she passed away peacefully on March 14. Survived by her beloved husband, Collyn Missey a son, Bernd Harzog of GA, a daughter, Erika Andrews of VA, children of her late husband, George Harzog. Body Donation, Emory University School of Medicine. Memorial Mass: Mar. 26, 3 PM, Transfiguration Catholic Church, 1815 Blackwell Rd, Marietta, GA. 30066. Send condolences or Mass cards c/o 2907 Yukon Trl NW, Acworth, GA, 30101. Born in Germany, Helga and the family made their home in New Orleans in '52 where she was the leading German translator/interpreter and Director, The International School of Languages. She and Collyn moved to Georgia in'88, where she volunteered at the Atlanta Symphony, Fox Theatre, and Cobb Cultural Alliance. She enjoyed gardening, ballroom and square dancing; was Past President of the Wheel Arounds Square Dance Club, Marietta, and Monday ballroom dancing at the West Cobb Senior Center. She will be missed.
