Minton - H.E. (Sonny) Minton age 88 of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. A funeral service will be held 4:00 PM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Dr. Chris Alexander officiating. A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM, Monday, October 21, 2019 at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton. Sonny was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during Korea. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara Minton, Loganville; daughter & son-in-law, Gina & Jim Luck, Loganville; son & daughter-in-law, Gregg & Renee Minton, Loganville; grandchildren, Jimmy Luck, IV, Jacksonville, FL; Jennifer & Bob Klein, Cumming; Todd Peters, Loganville; Jeremy Minton, Douglasville; Breanna & Bobby Houze, Kennesaw; Nicole Greene, Loganville; Justin Greene, Athens, great grandchildren, Taylor & Jackson; great-great grandson, Caedyn. The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, October 11, 2019 and 3:00 to 4:00 PM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.