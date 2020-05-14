Ernest Millsaps, 66, of Powder Springs died May 9, 2020. Ernie resided in Cobb County throughout his life. He was larger than life, figuratively and literally, and well known for his humor and friendship. Ernie was predeceased by parents Marvel and Carridean; brother Bill. Survivors include: children Jeff, Becki, Kelly; sisters Judy Storey, Beverly McIntosh; and other family. Services will be held at a later date. To honor Ernie's memory, please donate to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.