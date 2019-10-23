Sherrika "ReeRee" Miller, 37 of Powder Springs, GA passed away on Monday October 21, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Friday October 25, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Mayes Ward Dobbins Macland Chapel. Sherrika is survived by her mother Francoise Miller, father John Lawrence of Powder Springs, GA.; her sisters Felicia Miller of Douglasville, GA., Britney Thompson of Powder Springs, GA., and Giovanna Lawrence of Douglasville, GA.; her grandmother Victoria Bonaparte (Sylvester) of Philadelphia, PA.; her grandfather Rayvon Miller, Sr. of Philadelphia, PA.; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory Macland Chapel, in Powder Springs. All arrangements made under the caring guidence of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel (770) 943-1511 www.mayeswarddobbins.com.
