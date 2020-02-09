Paul A. Miller, age 85, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Paul was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing and watching baseball and football. He served his country as a Light Arms Specialist in the United States Army, where he also received the Occupation Medal for serving in Berlin. He retired from Lockheed as a Machinist after 33 years of employment. Survivors include: The love of his life of 60 years, Charlene Miller; 2 Children, Tod Miller and Cathy (Marvin) Creamer; Grandchildren, Austin (Taylor) Creamer and Kelly Creamer; and a great grandchild to be born in July, Anthony Paul Creamer. The family extends a special thank you to Cadence Marietta and Homestead Hospice. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.