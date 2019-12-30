Noel Miller Jr., age 74, of Marietta, GA, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was born on September 1, 1945 in Atlanta, GA, to his late parents; Noel Miller Sr. and Lucille Miller. He was self employed and worked as a insurance broker for over forty years and was a United States Army Veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters; Carolyn Smith and Shirley Miller. Survivors include his son, Steven Miller of Cloudland, GA, daughter, Celeste Noelle Miller of N.C., and grandson, Steven Alexander Miller, Jr. A graveside service for Mr. Miller will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at The Georgia National Cemetery with Rev. Don Rackley officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM. To leave online condolences for the family, please feel free to visit our website at www.samclarkfuneralhome.com Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.