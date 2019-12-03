Michael Jeff Miller passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He died in peace at Duke Medical Center in Durham, NC, holding the hand of his adored and adoring wife Cheryl. Mike graduated from North Cobb High School in Acworth, GA in 1963 followed by The Citadel in Charleston, SC, graduating in 1967, and then earned his master's degree in Civil Engineering at Georgia Tech. He spent 27 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring in 1996 as a Colonel and concluding his Air Force career as Base Civil Engineer at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, GA. In addition to his wife Cheryl Irwin Miller, Mike is survived by his two sons - Jeffrey Michael Miller (Christine) of Myrtle Beach, SC; and David Wade Miller (Mandy) of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by four grandchildren, who have brought immeasurable joy to his life - Logan and Sophia of Myrtle Beach, and Madison and Sydney of Atlanta. All four of his siblings, all of Acworth, GA, also survive him - Leslie Weaver (Herschel), Elizabeth Jones (Mike), Bobbie Ferrell (Tommy), and Charlotte Chastain (Eddie). Mike's mother Olive, now of Acworth, GA, also survives him at age 96. Mike is preceded in death by his father, Jeff Davis Miller. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 on December 7, 2019 at McCullough Funeral Home, 417 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins, GA. Interment will take place at a later date at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
417 S. Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
3:00PM
417 S. Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.