Nannie Sue (Colston) Millard, 87, of Marietta, Georgia went home to be with our Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020. Nannie Sue was born in Taylorsville, Georgia to James & Lois (Fields) Colston on February 20, 1933. She grew up on a farm in Taylorsville and after graduating high school she moved to Atlanta where she worked as a telephone operator at Southern Bell. She and her husband Jim were married on January 14, 1956. Nannie Sue was a homemaker and raised her three children. Nannie Sue was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She was a selfless person and gave to many charities. Nannie Sue was also a very talented artist and her paintings adorn the walls of many of her family and friend's homes, as well as businesses and individuals who purchased her work. She was a very active member of her church and spent many years as a member of the choir. She is preceded in death by her father, James Dewey Colston; her mother, Lois Ophelia (Fields) Colston; her sister, Geneva Ladelle (Colston)Dover; her brothers Tommy Colston, and C.L. Colston. She is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, James (Jim) E. Millard Jr. of Marietta; three children: Jimmy Millard (Rita) of Kennesaw; Melanie Waidler (Larry) of Dawsonville; Darryl Millard of Acworth; her brothers Edward (Mary) and Douglas Colston of Taylorsville; eight grandchildren: Kristin Miller (Zach), Lauren Mullins, Taylor Lively, Jordan Lively, Andrew Millard, Michael Waidler (Lisa), Jonathan Waidler, and Ashly Waidler; seven great-grandchildren: Cain Mullins, Madison Mullins, Jack Powell, Oliver Powell, Emerson Waidler, Ashleigh Waidler , and Hadley Miller. There will be a private service held on a later date. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home at 3940 Macland Road, Powder Springs, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you donate in her memory to Must Ministries in Marietta, Ga.
