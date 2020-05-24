Betty Jean Milford, age 81 of Canton, GA. died Sunday, May 24, 2020 of natural causes. She was the only child of Eugene and Ozell Price and is survived by her sons Greg and Keith, and her grandchildren, Harrison, Carter, and Sarah. Betty retired after a long career as a loyal Federal Employee. She was a devoted member of North Canton Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.
