Timothy O'Neil Merck, age 72, of Marietta, Georgia died Saturday morning, February 29, 2020. Born July 18, 1947, in Atlanta, Georgia, he was the son of the late Rev. Garnett L. Merck and Katherine Jenkins Stewart. Tim is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Carolyn Merck; along with his children; Katherine & John Mitchell of Griffin, Georgia, Connie & Larry Hambrick of Milner, Georgia, Andy & Amanda Merck of Kennesaw, Georgia, and Nicki Merck of Marietta, GA. Eleven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, (Brother & Sister-in-laws) Glen & Linda Matthews of Ringgold, GA, Cecil & Faye Levi of Maryville, TN. and Shelia Dale of Ringgold, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his daughter DeLynn Hindes. Tim was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia and at one year old he was diagnosed with polio. He became the poster child for the March of Dimes in 1948. After graduating from Daniel O'Keefe High School, he enlisted into the US Marine Corps. Choosing to continue to ''serve and protect'' his country and hometown, Tim started his career as a respected motorcycle police officer of the Atlanta Police Department and was awarded the prestigious first silver medal of honor by the Mayor of Atlanta. After moving to Marta Transit, he was promoted to the Captain of Police. After retiring from law enforcement, he had a long and very successful career as a banker ending his career as Vice President at Wells Fargo Bank with over 40 years of service in the industry. He enjoyed time with his "beautiful bride" and his faithful dogs and traveling with family. Tim was an adored father who would do anything for his family & friends. He was a selfless man who put others needs & well-being before his own. Tim will be missed tremendously by all his family & all of those who were dear to him. A private celebration of life will be held to release his ashes in the place he loved best, The Great Smokey Mountains. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue PO BOX 2316 Dallas, Georgia 30132.
