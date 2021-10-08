Paul Robinson "Robbie" Mendenhall, III Born April 26, 1956, died October 7, 2021, preceded in death by his father Paul R. Mendenhall, Jr. in the year 2000, whom he loved very much, and the feeling was mutual. He is survived by his mother Betty P. Mendenhall, his caretaker who he loved dearly, and the feeling was mutual. He is survived by his three sisters, Cassie Scott, Debra Brook, and Julie (Eddie) McLemore, all living in the Dallas, Georgia area, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Private graveside service at Georgia Memorial Park, Marietta, Georgia. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
