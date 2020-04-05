Boris F. Melnikoff, age 85, of Marietta passed away April 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn, sons, Dr. Greg (Anna), Serge and Mark, and 7 grandchildren, sister, Natalie and several nieces and nephews. Boris was a Senior Vice President Corporate Director of Security for Wachovia Corp. In retirement, he was a consultant for BB&T and other ventures. Because of the ongoing virus, a private funeral will be held for family. The service will be live-streamed on St. Elizabeth Orthodox Church Facebook page April 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Orthodox Church "Burn the Mortgage Fund" 2263 E. Cherokee Drive, Woodstock GA 30188 Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.lakesidefuneralhomega.com
To plant a tree in memory of Boris Melnikoff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
