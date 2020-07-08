Mrs. Ruth Aileen Cornelison Medford, age 71 of Blairsville passed away on Monday July 6, 2020 following a brief illness. Ruth was born on February 1, 1949 in Canton, GA., daughter of the late John Luther Cornelison & late Thelma Hasty Cornelison. Ruth's life was dedicated to her family; a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed cooking, decorating, crafting, boating, and celebrating holidays with family and friends. Ruth proudly worked for Georgia Marble for 18 years. She was a wonderful cook and a patient teacher & "sous-chef" for her daughter. Ruth also had a dog, Sweet Pea, and two cats, Mewie & Moody, which she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by two brothers; Arvine Cornelison (Imogene) & Rembert Cornelison (Virginia), two sisters; Ovalee Thacker (Cranston), & Marjorie Albertson. Ruth was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her loving & loyal husband of almost 39 years; James Alvin Medford of Blairsville, a daughter; Bonnie Medford of Blairsville, a sister & brother-in-law; Doris & C.L. Tate of Rome, GA., brother-in-law; Billy Alberson of Roswell, GA., nieces; Sylvia Chesser (Jay), Denise Huntley (David), Janet Bobeng (Greg), and nephews; Larry Thacker (Sandra), Mark Tate, Melvin Cornelison (Linda), & Bill Cornelison (Leslie) & many beloved cousins. Funeral services will be held on Friday July 10, 2020 from the Mountain View Chapel with Rev. Terry Stuart officiating. Interment will follow in the Noonday Baptist Church Cemetery of Marietta, GA. (4121 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30066) The following gentleman will serve as pallbearers; Daniel Worley, Mark Tate, Jay Chesser, Steve Cornelison, Josh Quintanilla, Andrew Childers, Michael Calloway, James Groves. Special music will be presented by Rhonda Mason & Jeri Ann King. The family will meet with friends on Thursday evening from 3:00pm-7:00pm and Friday 10:30am-12:30pm at the funeral home. The family is accepting flowers in Ruth's memory. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You can sign the family guestbook and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com
