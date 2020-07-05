Robert Meacham

Robert Edwin Meacham, Sr. (92) of Marietta, GA, passed away peacefully at home on June 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton Meacham and Orene Smith and his sister, Margaret Meacham. Survivors include his wife of nearly 71 years, Ruby Baird Meacham; son Bob Meacham; son Tom Meacham (Lisa), and son Steve Meacham (Amy) and grandchildren Brad Meacham (Jennifer), Jim Meacham (Monica), Jason Meacham and Michelle Sherman, as well five great-grandchildren. Robert was a World War II Navy veteran, having served in the Philippines. He then had a long career at Lockheed Georgia and retired from there in 1987. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, as well as gardening, hunting and fishing. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Mayes Ward Dobbins Historic Marietta Chapel in charge of arrangements. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770 428-1511

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Meacham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.