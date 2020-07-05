Robert Edwin Meacham, Sr. (92) of Marietta, GA, passed away peacefully at home on June 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton Meacham and Orene Smith and his sister, Margaret Meacham. Survivors include his wife of nearly 71 years, Ruby Baird Meacham; son Bob Meacham; son Tom Meacham (Lisa), and son Steve Meacham (Amy) and grandchildren Brad Meacham (Jennifer), Jim Meacham (Monica), Jason Meacham and Michelle Sherman, as well five great-grandchildren. Robert was a World War II Navy veteran, having served in the Philippines. He then had a long career at Lockheed Georgia and retired from there in 1987. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, as well as gardening, hunting and fishing. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Mayes Ward Dobbins Historic Marietta Chapel in charge of arrangements. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770 428-1511
