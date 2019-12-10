Janet Adams McPherson, 76, of Marietta, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18th at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Historic Marietta Chapel. The interment will follow at the Georgia National Cemetery with military honors. Mrs. McPherson is survived by her loving husband Pat McPherson of Marietta; son, Sean Patrick Mcpherson and his wife, Sheila; two daughters, Susan McPherson Boyer and her husband, Tripp; Kimberly McPherson Watson and her husband, John; brother, John Trusty Adams III; and her five grandchildren, Lake Boyer IV, Schuyler Boyer, Cole Boyer, Halli Watson and Avery Watson. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and extended family. Mrs. McPherson was born in Roanoke, VA and attended Emory Oxford and Emory University. After college she served in the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant for four years. She then worked at Kennestone Hospital on 5 West as a R.N. She was a Methodist and most of all a proud wife, mother and grandmother. She celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary last December 16th. Family was a priority and with whom she spent the bulk of her time. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17th at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in her honor. MayesWardDobbins.com 770-428-1511
