Colonel John W. McNally passed away on December 2, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Lydia, who passed in 1999, and loving father to Steve and his wife Sue and Terry and his wife Jennifer; grandfather to Gwynn, Shawn and his wife Casey, Dustin and his wife Megan, Sean and his wife Camille, Matthew; great grandad to Kade, Lauren and Ryan. He is also preceded in death by a brother Ronald Danko and is survived by brother Richard Danko and sister Betty Antolik. Jack, as his friends and family knew him, served with distinction in the U.S. Army for 30 years. (INF SCH-1952- INF OFF CAND; FECOM-1954-CBR DEF ;USAARMS-1959-ADV CRS; USAIC-1961-TACT EMPL NUC WPNS ;USACGS-1962-C&GS (CINSGCY); 5TH ARMY-1963-NUC WPNS REF CRS; AFSC (CINSGCY)1965-JT OPNS-REG; NAT CRYPTO SCH-1977-CRITERION REF INST; ITEM 6a: TEMP COL AUS 730316; PERM LTC RA 731017; LAST OVERSEA SERVICE-GERMANY- 25JUN69-22JUN72). While honored with numerous medals and promotions, he was above all proudest of the men and women he served with over the years. "Airborne all the way!" Like many others of his time, he will be remembered as part of the greatest generation. His family will always remember him as a caring father and grandfather whom we all loved and will miss dearly! Special thanks to Vera and her daughters Lisa and Shelly and neighbor Joel Mabry. Mr. McNally was Director of Extended Services at Georgia State University and volunteered at Christ Lutheran Church with the youth program. He had a special love for Calvary Children's Home- Powder Springs and "Mostly Mutts" Animal Rescue. He also donated to and volunteered with the Red Cross and The Wounded Warrior Project. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Calvary Children's Home - Powder Springs or other organization of your choice. Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta is in charge of arrangements. 770-424-4924
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
176 West Sandtown Rd.
Marietta, GA 30064
11:00AM
176 West Sandtown Rd.
Marietta, GA 30064
