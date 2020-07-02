Margaret McLaughlin
Margaret Ann McLaughlin, age 80, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta. Margaret Ann McLaughlin, born Margaret Ann Hammond on September 18, 1939. Margaret had two children, a daughter, Falicia McLaughlin, a son, Morgan Timothy McLaughlin and a brother, James E. Hammond. She was born to James Ervin Hammond and Margaret Hammond. Margaret Married Morgan McLaughlin on August 19, 1954 and was married to him for 62 years. Margaret was always helping others whether it was making them a God believer or giving them somewhere to live and get back on their feet. Margaret enjoyed her job at WellStar Cobb which allowed her to meet all kinds of people. Margaret enjoyed traveling places like Europe, Alaska and Israel along with many places in the United States of America. She loved the mountains, especially going to see the fall leaves. She was loved by so many. For many years she was in charge of getting invitations out for family reunions. She will be missed by her daughter and son and brother very much. She was the light in the dark. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

