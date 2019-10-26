Katie Lin McKeon, age 35, of Kennesaw, Georgia, passed away on Monday October 14, 2019 following an extended illness. Katie was born January 19, 1984 in Marietta, Georgia. Katie had a zest for life. Her positive outlook, along with her sparkling spirit remained bright in spite of a lifetime of chronic illnesses. Her sweet spirit touched everyone she met. Katie held her family and friends close to her with nothing but pure love. Katie had a special gift as a caretaker and caring for her family in their time of need. She also accomplished her certification as a Hospice Volunteer and had aspirations of comforting others. Katie loved singing, music, nature, the mountains, hiking, horseback riding, animals, reading, and creative writing. She was a 2002 graduate of North Cobb High School and attended Reinhardt College. Katie is survived by parents Dennis and Laurie McKeon; sister Lauren McKeon; brother Michael McKeon; maternal grandmother Betty Anne Willis and paternal grandparents Hugh and Bernadette McKeon. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, November 2nd, at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home in Kennesaw, beginning at 10am until 12pm. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will commence at Noon. A reception will follow the services at the 1890 House located in Pineridge Memorial Park. The family also invites you to join them at the Resurrection Memorial Garden at St. Joseph's Church in Marietta at 4:00 for Katie's interment service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Katie's memory may be made to one of the following organizations: The Dysautonomia Project, The Mastocytosis Society, or Wellstar Community Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the McKeon family.
