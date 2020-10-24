Judy Willits McKelvey, 82, of Powder Springs, GA passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Austell, GA. A Memorial Service was held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 4 o'clock at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel in Powder Springs with Pastor Eddie Barton officiating. Judy is survived by her loving husband Pete McKelvey of Powder Springs, GA; sons, Jimmy(Vicki) McKelvey of Powder Springs, GA, Clay Whatley of Dallas, GA, & Matt McKelvey of Powder Springs, GA; daughters, Laura(Jimmy) Perry of Villa Rica, GA, & Anita(Jimmy) Connally of Rockmart, GA; mother, Evelyn Willits of Dallas, GA,; brothers, Kenny(Marilyn) Willits of Mt. Dora, FL & Curt(Judith) Willits of Tallahassee, FL; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Willits & brother, Steve Willits. Judy was born on Tuesday, January 11, 1938 in Illinois to Gerald & Evelyn Willits. She spent her formative years in Marietta, GA and attended school there until her senior year in high school. Judy graduated from Edison High School in Miami, FL. Judy married her loving husband Pete in 1973 and they raised 5 children together. Judy has been a member of the Concord Baptist Church for 12 years. Judy loved music and art, playing piano as well as playing golf. She was a gentle loving soul who went out of her way to make sure everyone was taken care of. Judy was a devoted, wife, mother, and grandmother, and spent her life taking care of her family. She was the embodiment of what a mother is and was a truly virtuous woman. Judy's loving presence will be forever missed. Family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Judy's name to Autism Speaks at https://act.autismspeaks.org/ Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770-943-1511
