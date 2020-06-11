Margaret Lassiter McJunkin, a Cobb County native, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Born December 16, 1927, she was the youngest of Eva Mae Hagood and Leamond Narvel Lassiter, Sr.'s nine children. Margaret was raised on the family farm on Roswell Road. Her family were regular attendees at Marietta Campmeeting, a tradition she continued, taking her family to the "tent" each summer for fellowship and services under the Arbor. After graduating Acworth High School, she became the first female bank cashier in Cobb County and rose to chief loan officer at the Marietta Commercial Bank on Roswell Street. In addition to raising three children, she also became the primary caregiver for her mother, Eva Lassiter. Margaret was an active member of John Knox Presbyterian Church. She was later a proud member of the Marietta Golden "K" Kiwanis Club. Margaret was intellectually curious and knowledgeable, encouraging her children and granddaughters to pursue their passions. Her interests included classical music, fashion, gardening, and cooking. She fortified many relationships with her fried chicken, biscuits, gravy, and caramel cakes. She is survived by her son, William Davis McJunkin, of Marietta, granddaughters, Christine Homer, Katherine Homer, both of Columbus, IN, and Rebecca Summerour (Alex Colwell) of Takoma Park, MD, great-grandsons Jack Summerour Colwell and James Aubrey Colwell, daughter-in-law Marty Summerour and son-in-law Paul (Chrissie) Homer. She was preceded in death by husband William Davis McJunkin, Sr., daughter Jane Ellen McJunkin Homer, and son Richard (Rick) Aubrey Summerour. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory be made to Marietta Campmeeting, 2301 Roswell Road, Marietta 30062. Marietta Funeral Home, Piedmont Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
