Gwendolyn Kay McGrath, age 79 of Mableton, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Mrs. McGrath was preceded in death by her son Patrick Joseph McGrath, husband Joseph Richard McGrath, and sister Kathleen Diane Johnston. Surviving are her son Mike McGrath of Mableton, brothers Jack Stanley Roberts and Paul Douglas Roberts, several nieces and nephews. Due to the restrictions in place because of Covid 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.carmichaelcares.com to leave a condolence or memory for the family.
