Dorothy "Dot" McFarland, 87, of Marietta, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. A private entombment service will be held on Tuesday, March 24 at Cherokee Memorial Park in Canton with Pastor Justin Holcomb officiating. Due to the emerging coronavirus crisis, the White House and CDC have put restrictions on gatherings of 10 or more people. Because of this, a memorial service of celebration will be announced at a later date, after the restrictions have been lifted. Dorothy "Dot" was born and raised in Canton, GA, the daughter of Wheeler Pinyan and Oshie Hulsey Pinyan. She was a retired employee of 38 years from the Lockheed Planning Department. She was a longtime member of Eastwood Baptist Church also, a member of the following; Fielding Lewis Chapter DAR, Nicholas Welleby Chapter 1812 and a member of Kennesaw Chapter 241 UDC. Dot is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James "Pix" McFarland; daughter, Nita McFarland Hall; brother, James Frank Pinyan; sisters, Ellen Louis Patterson and Ruby Nell (Peck) Pinyan. Survived by her nieces; Frankie (Ernie) Rogers of Washington, GA, Sharon Burruss of Smyrna, GA, Dianne Vinson of Argon, GA, Teresa (Fred) Chastain of Pratville, AL; several great nieces and nephews; extended/adopted family, Tammy (Kem) Cook and their children of Woodstock, GA; best friend, Myrtle Watts of Marietta, GA; Gary Harris of West Allis, WI; several wonderful friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations be made to the Nita McFarland Hall Scholarship Fund payable to: Kennesaw Chapter 241 UDC Memo: Nita Hall Scholarship Fund - mail to: Attn: Marilyn Reither 3789 Sweatcreek Run, Marietta, GA 30062-1182. Marietta Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
