Sharon Rose (Smith) McElveen, age 72, of Ellijay, Ga, passed on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at her residence. Sharon was born on December 15th, 1947 to her parents William Henry and Nell Rose (Britt) Smith in Florence, SC. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Ellijay and retired as a paraprofessional from the Cobb County School System. She graduated from Florence High School, received an associate's degree from the University of South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Thomas McElveen, Jr., sister JoAnne Smith. She will be interned at the Georgia National Cemetery at a future date. Ms. McElveen is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Stephen Bell, Kennesaw, Ga, two grandchildren Jackson and Bryan Bell, sister Marcia Smith Knight, Blythewood, SC. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.loganfuneralhome.com. Logan Funeral Home & Chapel in charge of arrangements.
