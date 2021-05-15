Stephen Ellis McDaniel, born September 24, 1951, passed from this life on May 5, 2020, in Mableton, GA. He was born in Louisville, KY, because his dad was in seminary there; while still a young boy, his family returned to Atlanta. A few years later, they settled in Mableton, where he lived for the remainder of his life. He attended South Cobb High School and loved to stay in touch with classmates and other friends. He was a house painter by profession, and those for whom he worked knew what a perfectionist he was. He might not have been fast, but he was thorough and did a great job. He also was a skilled woodworker and made several beautiful pieces of furniture and cabinetry. He was a Christian and a member of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, James C. and Lillian Starnes McDaniel and a brother, Davey McDaniel. He is survived by his sister, Sherry M. Walker; her husband, George; a nephew, Jake Walker; several cousins; and many friends. Visitation will be from 10:00 till 11:00 a.m., on May 21, 2020, with the Memorial Service following at 11:00 a.m. White Columns Funeral Chapel (1115 Clay Rd. Mableton, GA) is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Habitat for Humanity (285 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, 30303 Habitat.org/donate), an organization which Stephen supported and did volunteer work for in the past.
