Phyllis Gilbert McDaniel went home to the Lord on Sept. 23, 2019. Phyllis was born in Chattanooga TN on July 8, 1933, and with her husband settled in Smyrna Georgia in 1963 where they raised a family. She was an early member of her Church, St. Jude's Episcopal, where many lifelong friendships were made. Those friendships formed 'The Bridge Club', now a 4th generation of friends who became family. Phyllis was most known for her outgoing personality, and was loved and adored by all. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Marie Gilbert of Chattanooga, TN; husband William (Bill) McDaniel, son Joseph McDaniel and great-grand daughter Emalee Collins. She is survived by a daughter, Donna Daniel Edmonds, son, Gilbert (Terrie) McDaniel, daughter-in-law Marcy McDaniel; 5 Grandchildren, Lynn (Becky) McDaniel, Ila Rape, Melissa (Matt) Carrier, Chelsea (Adam) Piatt and Sara (Jon) Gordon; 4 Great-grandchildren, Ty, Parks, Oliver & Sadie; and a host of cousins. A memorial service will be held October 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Jude's Episcopal Church, 220 Windy Hill Rd, SW, Marietta, GA 30060. Interment and reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor are welcome at Epilepsy Foundation or Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA)
