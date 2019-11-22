Mr. Wilfred L. McCravy, age 78 of Smyrna, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. A memorial mass will be held 2 pm Monday, November 25, 2019, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will be in Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery. A longtime resident of Cobb County, Mr. McCravy served in the US Navy and retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation. He was preceded in death by his brothers Harvey Perry McCravy, Jr, Shirley Leverett McCravy, Douglas Raleigh McCravy, and George Huleon McCravy. Surviving are his wife Beverly McCravy, daughters Angela Brueckman (Robert) of Davidsonville, MD, Tammie Moore (Brian) of Madison, brother William Stanley McCravy (JoAnne) of Smyrna, sisters in law Aline McCravy of Smyrna, Carol McCravy of Atlanta, grandson Aiden Moore, several nieces, and nephews. Those who wish may make contributions in lieu of flowers to the Morgan County Humane Society 1170 Fairground Road Madison, GA 30650 www.humanemorgan.org, or the University of Georgia Cancer Center www.cancercenter.uga.edu The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Monday, November 25, 2019, at the church. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
4300 King Springs Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
2:00PM
4300 King Springs Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.