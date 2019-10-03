Dorothy McClain died Sunday, September 30, 2019 at her home in Kingston, Ga. surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born June 16 1926 in Thermopolis, Wy. A long time resident of Cobb County. A member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Past member of the Pilot club in Cobb County. And Secretary at the Cathedral of St. Phillips in Atlanta. Survived by her Daughter Jana McClain Martin and four Grandchildren L Paul Martin, Jennifer Martin Moss, Robert Lee Skelton 3rd and Martin Skelton. And seven Great Grandchildren and Two Great Great Grandchildren. Preceded in death by her Husband Lauren T. McClain and her Daughter Lauren McClain Skelton. Memorial is to be held at a later date in Sheridan, Wy. Donations in her name are welcome at the American Cancer Society. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com
