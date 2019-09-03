George E. McCarthy Jr, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on August 23, 2019, at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lillian McCarthy; his children, Wendi (Todd) Peterson, Christopher McCarthy, Jeffrey McCarthy, and Tara (Kyle) Grimmer; brother Brian McCarthy (Donna) sisters Cathy (Harry) Spicer and Maureen McCarthy, grandchildren Hunter Irvin, Conner and Brooks Peterson, Christopher, Nathan and Elise McCarthy, Braydon and Colton Grimmer; great grandchild Jackson Basil; nephews Tim and Sean McCarthy. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Joan McCarthy Smart. He was born in Bayonne, NJ, on May 22, 1941, to George and Minerva McCarthy. His family moved to NY where he attended Regis HS in Manhattan, NY. After serving in the Army, he went on to graduate from Pace University. George had a career as a commercial financial lender where he became a legend in the industry. His keen mind and problem-solving abilities were also displayed on his lighter side with wins in friendly games of trivia and Jeopardy. George was a member of Pinetree County Club where he was an avid golfer and made many friends. He also became a member of Big Canoe Golf Club where he had a mountain home that he loved. George loved to travel and cruise with his wife Lillian and made friends all over the world. One of his fondest memories was of a trip to Israel taken with Dr. Michael Youssef of the Church of the Apostles where George was also an active member. George was a devout Christian with a reserved and generous spirit. His intense love of people and life, as well as his positive attitude will be sadly missed and tenderly remember by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to "Leading the Way" ministry. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the Church of the Apostles, Atlanta.
