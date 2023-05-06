To send flowers to the family of Lillian McCall, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information

May 12
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, May 12, 2023
11:00AM
King Spring Baptist Church
3732 King Springs Road SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
May 12
Visitation
Friday, May 12, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
King Spring Baptist Church
3732 King Springs Road SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
