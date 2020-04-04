Donald Ward McCall, 75, of Powder Springs, GA passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Marietta, GA. A private family graveside service will be held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donald is survived by his loving wife, Renda Regan McCall, of Powder Springs, GA; his daughters, Paige McCall Scott (Walter) of Birmingham, AL., and Polly McCall of Kennesaw, GA; his son Donnie McCall (Kayce) of Greenville, SC; his sister Judy McCall Smith (Gene) of Powder Springs, GA; and his four grandchildren, Mac Scott, Frances Scott, Harper McCall, and Cason McCall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Must Ministries. Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770-943-1511.
