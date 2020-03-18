Lynda Leah McArthur, age 81, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta with Pastor Larry Ritch officiating. Born and raised in Summerville, GA, Mrs. McArthur lived most of her life in Marietta. She retired from Milford Elementary School after 25 years of service in the lunchroom, and was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Survivors include: Husband of 62 years, Bennie Joe McArthur; 3 Children, Penny Collins, Dallas, GA, Pam Whitten, Hiram, GA and Chris (Jennifer) McArthur, Dallas, GA; Sister, Sandra Howard and her son, David Carroll, Plainville, GA; 6 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lynda McArthur's memory to Victory Baptist Church. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lynda McArthur as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.