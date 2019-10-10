Christine Elizabeth Drum Mayberry, age 94 of Newton passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Born September 10, 1925 in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Monroe and Laura Cline Drum. Christine was a life-long member of Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church, W.M.U. and Goldenage. In addition to her parents, husband, Edward L. Mayberry; sister: Margaret D. Warren; 2 brothers: Ewell Drum and Floyd Drum preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory: 3 sons: Dr. Ed Mayberry of VA; Dr. David Mayberry (Dr. Jewell Mayberry) of Salisbury, NC; Bill Mayberry (Linda Mayberry) of Marietta, GA; Grandchildren: Dr. Sarah M. Scott (Jeremy Scott); Maria M. DiGirolamo (Matt DiGirolamo); Dr. Christina M. Cox (Dr. Mike Cox); Matthew Mayberry (Karen Mayberry); 6 Great-Grandchildren; Sister: Betty D. Isaac of Newton; The funeral service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Staton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 - 2:45 PM at the church. The family would like to thank the staff of Abernethy Laurels and Carolina Caring for their care. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Mayberry Family.
