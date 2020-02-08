Peggy Wynette Echols May, 97, of Acworth went home to be with her LORD and SAVIOR, JESUS CHRIST on February 8, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1922, in Atlanta, Georgia to Richard Daniel and Bertie Evelyn Seals Echols. She was the youngest of 11 children and was reared in a devout Christian home. She is survived by her son, James Clifton May, Jr. (Debbie), daughter, Peggy Susan May Roundtree (Philip) and granddaughters, Kendra May Berry and Julie Evelyn Roundtree. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 74 years, James Clifton May, her parents, her grandson, 1st Lt. James Troy "J.T." May (US Army), 2 brothers and 8 sisters. Peggy graduated from North Fulton High School and attended the University of Georgia School of Business Campus in Atlanta. In high school, she was a member of the Opera Club and began taking piano lessons at the age of four-years-old. She was an accomplished pianist. The Echols Girls were known for their beautiful singing voices and great love of music. She made her public profession of Christian faith when she was fifteen at Providence Baptist Church in Sandy Springs, Georgia and was baptized by Rev. Light. Throughout her life, she was employed at various businesses. However, she often stated that her favorite place to serve was at King Spring Baptist Church. She loved serving her Christ and the sweet faith family of King Spring. She could type and take shorthand faster than anyone could talk. According to her daughter, Susan, "Some of the happiest times of my mother's life were when she was serving at King Spring. She loved that faith family dearly." Susan also relayed, "After Sunday dinner, my mother would retire to her bedroom and begin preparing for next week's Sunday school lesson. She taught the JOY Sunday school class at Olive Springs Baptist Church for many years. It was not uncommon to see my mother on her knees or in a chair for lengths of time praying and seeking God's guidance. She prayed constantly for those who were on her list. She was by far the truest prayer warrior I have ever known. My mother loved watching her darling granddaughter, Julie Evelyn, in various productions. She and Julie Evelyn could talk for hours about drama, music, art and literature. They had the most special relationship. It was truly beautiful to witness. She was our daughter's hero." She was an active member of Summit Baptist Church in Acworth and the Isthmian Observers Connections (Sunday School) Class. She dearly loved hearing Dr. Jimmy Slick teach and lead the music on Sundays. Previously, she and her husband were members of Lost Mountain Baptist Church in Powder Springs and Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Ridgecrest, North Carolina. She was an avid reader and loved going to the library at least once a week. By the time Susan was the age of 3, she was accompanying her mother on these weekly trips. Peggy was also a wonderful gardener, outstanding cook, and meticulous homemaker. However, her greatest attribute was her ability to share the love of Jesus with anyone who crossed her path. Her love for Jesus and His teachings were always evident in her life. Susan shared, "She was the greatest mother in the world, and I am deeply honored to be her daughter." Burial will take place at Kennesaw Memorial Park. The celebration service will be on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 11 o'clock a.m. at Summit Baptist Church 4310 Moon Station Road, Acworth, GA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Summit Baptist Church (Music Ministry or Children's Ministry), Shriner's Hospital for Children, the Georgia Baptist Children's Home, the North Carolina Baptist Children's Home, or the Cobb County Library System.
