Mr. Derek Lamar May, age 47, of Dallas passed away Friday, March 5, 2021. Mr. May was born on January 21, 1974 to the parents of Thomas Lamar May Jr. and Judy Kendrick May. Mr. May was a member of West Metro Church of Christ. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth May of Dallas; sons, Dylan May of Dallas and Ethan May of Dallas; parents, Lamar and Judy May of Dallas; sister, Cindy Salyers (Steve) of Dallas; brother, David Sue Hayes of Orlando; nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services will be held at Bellamy Funeral Home Chapel with Ricky Gray officiating. Interment to follow at Mount View Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Leukemia Lymphoma Society. Bellamy Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Derek Lamar May of Dallas.
