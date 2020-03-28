After a long illness, the family of Curtis A. Mauldin announces his glorious reunion with Jesus Christ on March 22, 2020, at the age of 72. He was born in Canton, GA, to Mabel Smith Mauldin Sewell and Donald Boring Mauldin. His last residence was Mableton, GA. Curtis graduated from Therrell High School and Auburn University with a degree in journalism. His post graduate work in teaching was at West GA. college. Curtis taught history at several high schools in the Atlanta area, as well as, coaching basketball, volleyball, soccer, and baseball. As Sargent Major, he retired from the United States Army. While stationed in Washington, DC, he served in the Old Guard and was editor for the Wildcat periodical. He was a member of Southwest Christian Church in Newnan, GA., where he served as a deacon, secretary to the church board, and delivered Biblical messages at Benton House, assisted living facility in Newnan, GA. He was also a volunteer at Christian City, in Union City, for many years serving communion. He is survived by his sister, Sheila Hoyt Costner and husband, Fred W. Costner, III, of Rock Hill, SC, great nephew, Payton Hoyt, of Colorado Springs, CO, and great niece, Legacee Hoyt, of Coppell, TX. He was predeceased by his nephew, Chad Hoyt. Curtis will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery with caisson, at the appointed time. Due to the coronavirus, a memorial service will be postponed until an announced time. Memorial donations may be made to Southwest Christian Church, 3836 Hwy 29, Newnan, GA 30265, Auburn Christian Fellowship, 315 Gay St, Auburn, AL 36830, White Fields Overseas Evangelism and Orphanages, PO Box 1089, Joplin, MO 64802, or a military organization of your choice.
