MATHIS, Walter Newton, Age 87, of Marietta, passed away December 24, 2019. The funeral service will be held Friday, December 27th 2:00pm at the Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home chapel in Marietta. Visitation is from 12-2 pm prior to the service. Walter was born and raised in Silver Creek, GA, and graduated from McHenry High in 1949. He was a member and deacon at Crestview/Gracepointe Baptist in Marietta and the Masonic Lodge, Kennesaw #33. He retired from General Motors in Lakewood, GA in 1990. He was an avid die cast car collector, fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and enjoyed chair caning. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Lucille Mathis and his son Ricky. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn Mathis, daughter Terri Sheldon, (Mike), sons Scott Mathis, (Flo), and Todd Mathis, (Melissa), grandsons Michael and Joshua Mathis, sister Flora Huckaby, and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was a great husband, a wonderful father, and a terrific grandfather. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gracepointe Marietta or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Mayes Ward-Dobbins is in charge of the arrangements. 770-428-1511
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
2:00PM
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.