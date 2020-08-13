Miss Claudia "Nikki" Massey, age 47, of Acworth, passed away August 13, 2020. She was a graduate of Pope High School in 1991. She had worked Pike Nursery, Morgan's Ace Hardware and as a Massage Therapist. She loved photography and nature. Survived by her daughter, Coralyn Sage Massey; parents, Ken and Judy Massey; sister, Kimberly Massey Smith and her husband Jason P. Smith; nephews, Eamonn Smith, Aidann Smith, Iann Smith; aunts and uncles. No services are planned at this time but will be announced later. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
