Susan Davenport Martin 09/27/1942 - 05/14/2020 Born in Nashville, TN and raised in Birmingham, AL. Graduate of Birmingham Southern where she was an active member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority and later studied fashion design and art at Chambre Syndicale De La Couture Parisiennein Paris, France. She then went on to work as a fashion designer and Teen Board Fashion advisor for Rich's Department Store in Atlanta, GA Susan was a parishioner of St. Catherine's Episcopal Church in Marietta, GA for 40+ years where she previously worked as a Preschool Teacher and served on the Altar Guild. In her free time she enjoyed her talents as an artist, in pottery and quilting. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, John Pierce Martin and their three children with their spouses, Becky and Jerry Smith, Laurie and Scott Smith, and Farrell and Stephanie Martin. Susan leaves behind a legacy of 10 grandchildren, Ryan A. Smith, Ali Kilkenny-Smith, Kathryn A. Smith, Harrison J. Smith, Jack Kilkenny-Smith, Olivia G. Smith, Walker P. Martin, Katie L. Martin, ShepherdS. Smith and Creed M. Smith. Susan will be interred at St. Catherine's Episcopal Church in Marietta and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to be made to Georgia Mountain Hospice in Jasper, GA
