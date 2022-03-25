Judy Martin passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 at her home in Canton, GA. Born November 29, 1939 in Budapest, Hungary to the late Tibor and Maria Kentey, Judy came to the US in 1949. Her family settled in Atlanta, where she met and married her husband Michael of 62 years. They moved to East Cobb, where they raised their family. Judy is survived by her husband, Michael Sr.; her children, Michael Jr. and daughter-in-law Cindi, Tracy and son-in-law John, Jennifer and son-in-law Randy, Shay and son-in-law Bill; grandchildren Lindsay, Courtney, Andrew, Parker, Addie and husband Daniel, Jackson; great-granddaughter Price; and their dog Jethro. The mass celebrating Judy’s life will be March 28, 2022 at 12 noon at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 3740 Holtzclaw Road, Cumming, Georgia 30041. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to support the research being done to cure the cancer Judy so courageously battled. Donations can be made to the Myeloproliferative Neoplasm Fund at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, 1762 Clifton Road, NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322 or at http://emory.convio.net/goto/Judy_Martin
