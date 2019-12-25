Jesse Lee Martin, 88, of Marietta, GA died December 19, 2019. Service will be held at 11AM on December 27, 2019 at Evelyn Samples Shelton Memorial Chapel of Hanley Shelton Funeral Directors. Interment: GNC Canton, GA on Monday, December 30th at 11AM. Jesse Lee was preceded in death by siblings: Pearl, Dave, Hollis, Willie Nell, and children: Jaqueline Turner and Avis Hunter. He leaves to cherish memories his remaining children: Douglas Martin, Alfreda Martin, Brenda (Jimmy Lee) Owensby, Vanessa (Graylen) Carter, Karen Martin, Jeffery Martin, 19 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren. Hanley-Shelton Marietta (770-428-6333.
