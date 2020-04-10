Beverly Jean Marlowe born September 1, 1944 to Roy and Arlene Bruce Harben in Dawsonville and went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2020. She has lived in Cobb County for 50 years, worked and retired from the Cobb County Tax Assessors office. Beverly enjoyed working in the yard, baking, camping out west, and spending time with her family. She was active within her church community at Calvary Baptist Church. She was devoted to her family and spent the past few years caring for her parents. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She has been a member of the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Dawsonville since she was a young girl. She now attends Calvary Baptist Church in Acworth. We will plan a memorial service at a later date with Rev. Jim Chidester officiating. She was preceded in death by her father - Roy Harben and beloved son - Greg Marlowe. She is survived by her parents - Arlene and Glenson Swafford; sisters - Joyce (Jerry) Daniel and Sharon Eubanks; brother - Gerald Swafford; nieces and nephews - Mike, Tim (Yee), Chris Daniels, Scarlett (Jeff) Boyle, Beth (Brent) Covington, Karen (Raymond) Love; great nieces and nephews - Jessica and Josh Daniels, Tyler, Carter, Adrianne Boyle; great great niece - Averi Hall; aunts - Maude Harben and Irene Harben; uncle - Gary Harben, who has been more like a brother; and many cousins also survive. Family request flowers to be sent later for the memorial service. Thanks to everyone who called us, said a prayer for us, and brought food to us during this time. A special thanks to Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Jim and Pam. Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Ms. Beverly Jean Marlowe. 770-422-7299
