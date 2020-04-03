Betty Jo Marler, "Jo", longtime resident of Marietta, passed on April 2, 2020. Jo was preceded by her parents, James E. and Carrie Daniell Marler, and her siblings, Lillie Mae Royer, Alice "Tensie" Thomas, James Marler, Carrie Lee Hames, Ralph Marler, and Mary Wilson. Jo was a graduate of Marietta High School and spent 40 years with General Motors before her retirement. Jo was a member of the Second Ponce De Leon Baptist Church. Jo is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Second Ponce De Leon Baptist Church, Peachtree Street, Atlanta, the First United Methodist Church, Whitlock Ave., Marietta, or the charity of one's choice.
